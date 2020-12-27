TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TDK stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. TDK has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TDK will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

