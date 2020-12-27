Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:TRC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $398.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

