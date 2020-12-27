Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEO. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE:TEO opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $916.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.47 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

