Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERIC. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Charter Equity restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

