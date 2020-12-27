Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Shares Up 1.3%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 33,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10.

About Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

