Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telenet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Telenet Group stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.8366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

