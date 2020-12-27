Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of TLPFY stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.74. 5,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

