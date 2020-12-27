Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 109,074 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.26 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

