The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Declares $0.92 Annual Dividend

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9188 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

CEE stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

