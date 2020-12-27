The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1502 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

Shares of CHN opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

