The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Hits $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00024325 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

