The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) a GBX 2,348 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,950.50 ($25.48).

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,792.50 ($23.42) on Thursday. RELX PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 15.05 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of £16,136.80 ($21,082.83). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,769.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,751.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The company has a market capitalization of £34.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

