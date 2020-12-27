The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Tops $509.44 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. The Graph has a total market cap of $509.44 million and approximately $499.94 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Graph has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00044991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00296164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.58 or 0.02140711 BTC.

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

