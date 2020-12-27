The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.04.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,307 shares of company stock worth $1,424,723 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. AJO LP grew its position in The Kroger by 423.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,226 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Kroger by 140.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,946 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after buying an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter worth $69,281,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 2,918,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,161,770. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.