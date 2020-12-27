THORChain 1-Day Volume Tops $12.32 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003537 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market cap of $151.16 million and $12.32 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.00632862 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00185689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00325925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00084374 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

