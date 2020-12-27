thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.33 ($8.62).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.21 ($9.66). 2,967,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.88. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

