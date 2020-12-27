Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report $55.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $54.11 million. Tilray reported sales of $46.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $209.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.03 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $297.89 million, with estimates ranging from $253.69 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Tilray stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 7,391,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $2,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,465,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,841,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tilray by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

