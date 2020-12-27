TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRTX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.