TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Critical Analysis

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -562.52% -99.57% Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33%

Volatility and Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 39.64 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -1.16 Dyadic International $1.68 million 91.12 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -17.97

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRACON Pharmaceuticals. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.09%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.49%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dyadic International beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The company's clinical stage products also include DE-122, which is in randomized Phase IIa study for the treatment of wet AMD; TRC102, which is a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, Phase I/II to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, and Phase I trial to treat lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. for the development of TRC253; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development of carotuximab products for ophthalmology indications; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Reserve University; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

