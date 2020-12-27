Transcodium Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,485.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $425,744.24 and approximately $1,485.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00295778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.48 or 0.02111159 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,310,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

