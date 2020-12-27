TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX, ZB.COM, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

