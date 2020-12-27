TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02073669 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

