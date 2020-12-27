Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 204.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Tucows worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tucows by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tucows by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tucows by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tucows in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tucows by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $94,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCX stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.96. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $79.25.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

