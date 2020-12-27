TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Trading Down 30.8% Over Last Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00044772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00289731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.90 or 0.02121255 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network.

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

