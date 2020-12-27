Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $26,309.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,882,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,732.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,251 shares of company stock worth $589,957. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

