UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,754 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Tellurian worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 478,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 904,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $8.69.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.