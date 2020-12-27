UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,800 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

