UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $173,000 Stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 559.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $240.75 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

PaySign Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.