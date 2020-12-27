UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after buying an additional 1,319,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 6,277,958 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $12,401,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 76.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,963,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 1,284,490 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

