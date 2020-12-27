UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $614.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. ValuEngine raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

