UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.