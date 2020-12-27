UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,200 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quotient were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTNT. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quotient by 10,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Quotient by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 63,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $5.71 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

