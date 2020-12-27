UChain Market Cap Reaches $33,042.58 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, UChain has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One UChain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. UChain has a total market cap of $33,042.58 and approximately $8,907.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00127479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00631808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00155946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00326708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00057459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00085755 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

