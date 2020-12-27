Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Achieves $72.16 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $72.16 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00126849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00623452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00155577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00321901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056263 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

