Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $13.77 and $51.55. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $309,056.75 and $5.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

