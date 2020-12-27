UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Hits $7.44 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $1.01 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00046564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00294587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00029946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.69 or 0.02121857 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Token Trading

