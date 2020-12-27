Uniswap Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00012798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $907.01 million and $742.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002804 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,169,747 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

