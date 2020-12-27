Unitrade Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00294822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.63 or 0.02135395 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

Unitrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

