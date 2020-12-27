Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NYSE:UBA opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $564.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. Equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 108,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

