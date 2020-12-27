USDJ (USDJ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.82 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.00 million and $1.82 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00127479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00632817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00155947 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00322926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00085720 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

