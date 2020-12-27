ValuEngine Downgrades DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Hold

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

DMTK stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $485.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

