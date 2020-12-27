Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $187.54

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and traded as high as $193.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares shares last traded at $192.82, with a volume of 1,744,035 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 153.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,635,000 after acquiring an additional 109,412 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

