VeriME Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00039086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00269939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

