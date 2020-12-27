Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.41 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 650.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 128,810 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 128.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 110,321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 27,858.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 35,102 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Veritiv by 38.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

