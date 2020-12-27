ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) & ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Head to Head Review

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57% ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.82 $3.31 billion N/A N/A ProSiebenSat.1 Media $4.63 billion 0.84 $532.37 million N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ViacomCBS and ProSiebenSat.1 Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSiebenSat.1 Media 2 2 5 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats ProSiebenSat.1 Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment also engages in the pay TV, TV advertising, and targeted TV and online video advertising; and marketing of data, music, events, and artists, as well as program sales. The Content Production & Global Sales segment produces and sells programming content, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios; and operates Studio71. The Commerce segment engages in the consumer advice, matchmaking, experience, and beauty and lifestyle businesses under the brands of Verivox, Aroundhome, Parship, eHarmony, Jochen Schweizer, Mydays, Amorelie, and Flaconi. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in UnterfÃ¶hring, Germany.

