Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

