Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $56.55 million and $2.44 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00023305 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.