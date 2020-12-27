WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC opened at $260.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.42. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $270.92.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total transaction of $378,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2,028.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.