Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,250 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 228.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 114,942 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 785,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 113.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ODT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 215,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,933,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. In the last quarter, insiders bought 601,866 shares of company stock worth $8,569,942. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ODT stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

