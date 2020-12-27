Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

